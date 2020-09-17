'Coronavirus is very dangerous for children' Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:55s - Published 5 days ago 'Coronavirus is very dangerous for children' A leading virologist in Belgium tells Sky News that a national lockdown is needed urgently, to take control of the pandemic there. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Matan Holzer @JorJorWell @carlheneghan And vaccines Not to coronavirus, which is mild for children, but for diseases that are… https://t.co/TzLJm45OGg 1 day ago A rodent by anyother name is just as squeak Sky News: Coronavirus: A leading Belgian virologist warns of 'very dangerous' effects of COVID-19 on children. https://t.co/ewhJslo9CQ 4 days ago