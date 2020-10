Britt Stewart On Bringing Diversity To 'DWTS' Ballroom Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:09s - Published 3 minutes ago Britt Stewart On Bringing Diversity To 'DWTS' Ballroom Johnny Weir and his partner Britt Stewart may have already made it to the top 10 on season 29 of "Dancing With The Stars", but win or lose, the pro dancer tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel how the reality series is taking a big long-awaited step forward to more diversity on the dance floor. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like Related news from verified sources 'DWTS' Recap: Top 11 Bring Stunning Performances, One Celebrity Is Unfortunately Sent Home Top 11 celebrity contestants dance their best routines in the new episode of the ABC dancing...

AceShowbiz - Published 1 week ago





Tweets about this