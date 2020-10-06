Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Fantasy Football Week 8 Waiver Wire Pickups
Whether you lost OBJ, one of your starting running backs in a previous week or are just looking to boost your team’s depth, the Week 8 waiver wire recommendations are here to help point you in the right direction.
Katie Johnston reports.
