Cardi B Responded to Trolls Who Think She's Depreciating the Value of Birkin Bags Video Credit: InStyle - Duration: 00:51s - Published 5 minutes ago Cardi B Responded to Trolls Who Think She's Depreciating the Value of Birkin Bags “Why when a Black girl, why when a Hispanic girl have a bag y'all have to question it?” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Glowy Minds Cardi B Responded to Trolls Who Think She's Depreciating the Value of Birkin Bags https://t.co/UwKo3s0bd2 5 hours ago