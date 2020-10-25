Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Italy Set to Shut Down Cinemas as Europe Braces for Second Coronavirus Lockdown | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Italy Set to Shut Down Cinemas as Europe Braces for Second Coronavirus Lockdown | THR News

Italy Set to Shut Down Cinemas as Europe Braces for Second Coronavirus Lockdown | THR News

The COVID-19 second wave has hit Europe and cinemas across the continent are again shutting down.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Italy Re-Shutters Cinemas as Europe Braces for Second Coronavirus Lockdown

1:01 PM PDT 10/25/2020 by Scott Roxborough FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME
Upworthy - Published


Tweets about this

MrsKellyGannon

The Gannon Edit RT @thehill: Italy to shut down cinemas, gyms and pools https://t.co/Gmmz2J8Ujv https://t.co/dywG8wMOZO 7 hours ago

blakepruitt

Blake Deadly Italy, which in February became the first country in Europe to close cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic, and w… https://t.co/M9UtIIHQpu 8 hours ago

CompassionateP9

CompassionatePerson #FBPE RT @antoguerrera: NEW. #Italy further TIGHTENS #coronavirus restrictions labelled as “HALF-LOCKDOWN”. - All bars, restaurants and pubs must… 11 hours ago

DennisKoch10

Dennis Koch #Italy imposes curfews, closures amid #COVID19 surge #USA #Trump #Coronavirus Bars and restaurants to close by 6… https://t.co/r4pKRKILGg 11 hours ago

DonnaRe26085625

Donna Reed RT @SoundsKugle: Italy imposes curfews, closures amid COVID-19 surge | CBC https://t.co/MjU0SA9WAn Bars and restaurants to close by 6 p.m.;… 14 hours ago

SoundsKugle

TeamTrudeau 🇨🇦🐝🌅 TeamPete Italy imposes curfews, closures amid COVID-19 surge | CBC https://t.co/MjU0SA9WAn Bars and restaurants to close by… https://t.co/PtGEqmhvDt 15 hours ago

4sutq8

4sutq8 RT @thehill: Italy to shut down cinemas, gyms and pools https://t.co/zCRkQ4x3iv https://t.co/bhFDTchLOP 15 hours ago

CrazyOldGaloot

Mark Anderson RT @LostDiva: Italy to shut down cinemas, gyms and pools https://t.co/la5JVZ11wD 16 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates [Video]

Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 rates

Meanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:19Published
UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemic

The global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:38Published
Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge [Video]

Europe battle rising COVID-19 surge

As daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published