Italy Set to Shut Down Cinemas as Europe Braces for Second Coronavirus Lockdown | THR News
The COVID-19 second wave has hit Europe and cinemas across the continent are again shutting down.
The Gannon Edit RT @thehill: Italy to shut down cinemas, gyms and pools https://t.co/Gmmz2J8Ujv https://t.co/dywG8wMOZO 7 hours ago
Blake Deadly Italy, which in February became the first country in Europe to close cinemas due to the coronavirus pandemic, and w… https://t.co/M9UtIIHQpu 8 hours ago
CompassionatePerson #FBPE RT @antoguerrera: NEW. #Italy further TIGHTENS #coronavirus restrictions labelled as “HALF-LOCKDOWN”.
- All bars, restaurants and pubs must… 11 hours ago
Dennis Koch #Italy imposes curfews, closures amid #COVID19 surge
#USA #Trump #Coronavirus
Bars and restaurants to close by 6… https://t.co/r4pKRKILGg 11 hours ago
Donna Reed RT @SoundsKugle: Italy imposes curfews, closures amid COVID-19 surge | CBC https://t.co/MjU0SA9WAn
Bars and restaurants to close by 6 p.m.;… 14 hours ago
TeamTrudeau 🇨🇦🐝🌅 TeamPete Italy imposes curfews, closures amid COVID-19 surge | CBC https://t.co/MjU0SA9WAn
Bars and restaurants to close by… https://t.co/PtGEqmhvDt 15 hours ago
4sutq8 RT @thehill: Italy to shut down cinemas, gyms and pools https://t.co/zCRkQ4x3iv https://t.co/bhFDTchLOP 15 hours ago
Mark Anderson RT @LostDiva: Italy to shut down cinemas, gyms and pools https://t.co/la5JVZ11wD 16 hours ago
Dozens of European countries report record COVID-19 ratesMeanwhile, hopes of a vaccine are growing in the UK with the British government anticipating a mass roll-out in the first half of next year.
UK artists thrive despite COVID-19 pandemicThe global pandemic has severely affected the arts all over the world, but in the UK, some artists are thriving despite cancelled shows and gallery closures.
Europe battle rising COVID-19 surgeAs daily COVID-19 infections surge across Europe, more countries are imposing restrictions to control the pandemic.