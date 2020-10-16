Early Voting Stats For Miami-Dade, Broward 10-26-20

Early Voting Exceeds 100 Million Ballots CastAccording to the US Elections Project, more than 100.6 million people voted early before the official Election Day on November 3rd.
Stark County, a historical bellwether, decidedly swings in favor of President TrumpAfter decisively sending President Barack Obama to the White House twice, Stark County resoundingly flipped to President Donald Trump in 2016. With early voting in Stark County shattering records with..
Record 76% Of Broward’s Voting Population Cast BallotCBS4's Ted Scouten reports on the influence it had on the presidential race.