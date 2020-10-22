Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Back In Pennsylvania Where Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Is Leading

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:07s - Published
President Trump Back In Pennsylvania Where Democratic Nominee Joe Biden Is Leading
CBS4's Bofta Yimam reports from D.C.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden pitches 'BidenCare' as he spars with Trump on health care at debate

President Trump and 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden went head-to-head on health care during...
FOXNews.com - Published

Biden pushes back on Trump's attacks in Pennsylvania: ‘I’m not eliminating fracking’

Facing a barrage of incoming fire from President Trump, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is...
FOXNews.com - Published

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut

Obama blasts Trump's tweets, track record in 2020 campaign trail debut PHILADELPHIA/GASTONIA, N.C. - Former President Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on...
WorldNews - Published Also reported by •SBS



Related videos from verified sources

'My message to Republican friends' [Video]

'My message to Republican friends'

Supporters of US President-elect Joe Biden give their message to people who voted for Donald Trump.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:53Published
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sends message to young girls in first address to nation [Video]

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris sends message to young girls in first address to nation

Vice-President elect Kamala Harris delivers historic speech as the first female vice president of the United States of America.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:24Published
A look into the jubilant scenes in Kansas City as Joe Biden is named President-elect [Video]

A look into the jubilant scenes in Kansas City as Joe Biden is named President-elect

This is a look into the jubilant scenes in Kansas City as Joe Biden is named President-elect on November 7.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 05:08Published