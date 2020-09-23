Video Credit: WTHI - Published 5 minutes ago

They will be located throughout the county.

The corporation will have around 20 WiFi accessible busses for students.

VCSC to send WiFi accessible school busses to different Vigo County locations

"vigo county schools" are ensuring students have access to internet as they learn remotely.

The district is sending wi-fi enabled buses to spots throughout the county.

It's a good resource as high school students go to virtual education on mondays.

We stopped by the new life church location today.

The district knows some students may have limited internet access.

02:20:41,06 - 02:20:55,09 we have 19 buses dispatched around the county today.

We will have another list up on next monday on our website.

For students to be able to sit in their car, user the wi-fi; the wi-fi is really strong inside these buses let's take a quick look at "some of the locations."

They include ..

North little league, collett park, pleasant valley church, brittlebank park, and the new goshen fire station.

Those locations are from 9 to eleven in the morning and noon to 2 in the afternoon.

We've put the full list of locations and times online for you.

It's at wthi tv dot