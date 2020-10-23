SUNDAY SPORTS 102620

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 3 days ago

-- despite practice facilities - closing and reopening, schedule- changes, and the occasional - monday night football -double-header, the n-f-l has- made it to wee7 and the action- on the field has yet to be- anything other than entertainin- in the n-f-c south, the panther- and saints are both - working at catching 4-and-2 - tampa bay, both teams just one- game behind the buccaneers.

- quarterback drew brees and new- orleans host carolina - and former saint quarterback- teddy bridgewater.- 1.

Opening drive... brees with - pass to the back of the - endzone...- tight end jared cook secures th- catch for thscore.

7- - nothing saints.

- 2.

Second quarter... bridgewate- looks short...- then looks deep... and fires- this 74-yard deep bomb to - receiver- d.j.

Moore.

Moore cruises to th- goal lin new orleans- still with the lead 14 -10.

- 3.

Under 2 minutes left in the- half... bridegwater - flips the ball to moore in th - backfield... he slips the corne- and nds the endzone.

Panthers - take the lead 17-14.- 4.

With one second left before- halftime... brees - fires a 4-yard dart to receiver- deonte harris for a - touchdown.

Saints up at half 21- -17.- 5.

Fourth quarter... game all - tied up at 24... kicker will- lutz- with the 43-yard field goal - through the up rights for what- turned out to be t game - winning score of 27 -24 saints.- next up for the saints is a roa- game in chicago against the - bears next sunday.- - college football saturday - finally looked a little - more normal this week with the- - - - big ten and the mountain west - returning to competition after- initally cancelling their - fall seasons due to covid.- however, down here in s-e-c - country, teams are already in - mid-season form here in week 5.- let's check in on the one - mississippi s-e-c team that - played- this weekend... - 1-3 ole miss hosted 2-2 auburn- in oxford...- 1.

We pick it up ithsecond- quarter... quarterback bo - nix fakes the hand-off and fake- out the rebels defense- as he strolls inor the 4-yard - touchdown run.

Auburn goes up - 14 -7.- 2.

Ler in the second... - quarterback matt corral - does exactly what nix just did,- taking it on his own for thr 5-- yard touchdown.

All tied up at- 14.

- 3.

Third quarter... corral call- his own number- again... and jumps into the - endzone for his second touchdow- of- the game.

Ole miss takes the- - - - lead 21-14.

4.

Fourth quarter..- nix to runningback tank bigsby- who - breaks away... and dives into - - - - the endzone for the score...- extra point is no good aer a- bad snap... auburn up 27 -21.

- 5.

Under 2 minutes left in the- game... nix with a dart to- rece sh williams... who - turns up grass for 42-yards....- throwing up the deuces as he- crosses the goal line.

War- ea ggleset the 2-point- conversion and make the scor- 35-28 over the rebels and that- will be the final score.- ole miss drops to 1-4 and last- in the s-e-c west.

Rebels take- the - - - - field next saturday in nashville against winless - vanderbilt... the only team wit- a worse record than ole miss in- the s-e-c.- - tonight's w-x-x-v play of the - day is without a doubt a bit- biased... i - just couldn't get through this- entire sports block without - talking out michigan beati- up on minnesota saturday, 49 --- and keeping the little brown jug in ann arbor.

- the whole big ten deserves a- shout out though in honor - of the conference's opening - weekend.- number five ranked ohio state,- led by quarerback - justin fields had a domint- performae ncainst - nebraska, defeating the - cornhuskers, 52 - 17.

- the badgers kicked off big ten- play friday night with a 45 - 7- win over illinois.- there was already even an upset- number eight ranked - penn state lost in over time to- indiana, 36 - 35.

- honestly, it's just nice to hav- a full slate of games on- saturdays again, taylor.- - - - - brantly