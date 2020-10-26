Global  
 

Video Credit: Health.com - Duration: 01:17s - Published
The Risk Domestic Violence Survivors Take When They Register to Vote—and How Some States A

Registering to vote makes addresses public—potentially putting survivors who've fled their abuser in danger.


