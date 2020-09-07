Buffalo Police shut down Groove Lounge after 2 people are shot Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:32s - Published 5 minutes ago Buffalo Police shut down Groove Lounge after 2 people are shot The Groove Lounge was previously shut down by police in 2019 and 2018 for shooting incidents that were linked to the club. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Yadí🌙 RT @WKBW: When police arrived on the scene, there were also "hundreds of patrons" in the lot outside the club who were, "extremely disorder… 4 hours ago 7 Eyewitness News When police arrived on the scene, there were also "hundreds of patrons" in the lot outside the club who were, "extr… https://t.co/umGqe9qc7Q 5 hours ago Buffalo_Of_Truth RT @MrAndyNgo: Overnight on 17 Oct., BLM-antifa rioters shut down traffic in Phoenix, Ariz. & threw incendiary devices at responding police… 1 week ago