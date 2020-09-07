Global  
 

Buffalo Police shut down Groove Lounge after 2 people are shot

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:32s - Published
The Groove Lounge was previously shut down by police in 2019 and 2018 for shooting incidents that were linked to the club.


