GOP-Controlled Senate Scheduled To Take Final Vote Confirming Supreme Court Pick Amy Coney Barrett

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:03s - Published
GOP-Controlled Senate Scheduled To Take Final Vote Confirming Supreme Court Pick Amy Coney Barrett
CBS4's Debra Alfarone shares the latest developments out of D.C.

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination approved by Senate judiciary committee despite Democrat boycott

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination has been approved by the Senate judiciary committee,...
Senate set to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court Monday evening

CNA Staff, Oct 26, 2020 / 08:45 am (CNA).- Amy Coney Barrett is expected to be confirmed to the...
Elizabeth Warren says Amy Coney Barrett will ‘turn back the clock on LGBT+ rights’ as Democrats stage final overnight Senate protest

Democrats have spoken all through the night in the Senate in protest against Republicans rushing...
Interview: The twists and turns of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process [Video]

Interview: The twists and turns of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation process

Pacific Law professor Clark Kelson explains the "unusual" nomination to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court Justice's seat.

Credit: KTXL     Duration: 04:31Published
Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney Barrett

The U.S. Senate will hold a final confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:26Published
Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work [Video]

Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to work

Mike Pence plans to preside over the Senate floor during a vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation despite several of his top aides contracting COVID-19.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:48Published