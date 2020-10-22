GOP-Controlled Senate Scheduled To Take Final Vote Confirming Supreme Court Pick Amy Coney Barrett

Interview: The twists and turns of Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation processPacific Law professor Clark Kelson explains the "unusual" nomination to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court Justice's seat.
Senate Expected To Confirm Amy Coney BarrettThe U.S. Senate will hold a final confirmation vote on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett.
Vice President Mike Pence's top aides test positive for COVID-19, but he continues to workMike Pence plans to preside over the Senate floor during a vote on Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation despite several of his top aides contracting COVID-19.