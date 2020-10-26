Early in-person voting underway in Maryland, safety protocols implemented

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 03:01s - Published 4 minutes ago

MORE THAN 125- THOUSAND PEOPLEHAVE VOTED SO FAR.

SINCE 7 A-MPEOPLE HAVE BEEN EXERCISINGTHEIR RIGHT FOR THE FIRST DAYOF VOTING AT THE POLLS.

THECONCERN --- OTHER THAN LONGLINES AND WAIT TIMES ---COVID-19.

WMAR 2 NEWS' DAVEDETLING IS LIVE OUTSIDEDEMPSEY'S BREW PUB IN CAMDENYARD TO TALK SAFETY AT THEPOLLS.

HOW ARE THEY DOING OUTTHERE?WITH COVID-19 --- SAFETYREMAINS THE KEY ISSUE FORIN-PERSON VOTING THERE ARE NOTEMPERATURE CHECKS BUT MASKSARE REQUIRED.

TALKING TOVOTERS AND ONE MEDICALPROFESSIONALSHOULDNPLACE.I think we kinda feared earlyvoting a little bit wonderingwhat the line was going to belike but here we are at CamdenYards, which I thought was wasgoing to be one of thesignature areas and everythingis moving smoothly.

IT WAS NOFUSS, NO MUSS FOR THE FIRSTDAY OF EARLY IN PERSON VOTINGAT DEMPSEYTHE LINES OF SOCIALLY DISTANTVOTERSOUT UNDER AN HOUR.

SOMEWAITING AS LITTLE AS 35MINUTES.

Theysufficient in there aboutkeeping things clean andmaking sure everyone haseverything that they need.

TIADINGLE AND HER FAMILY &INCLUDING MOM RITASAFETY WAS IMPORTANT TO THEM &ESPECIALLY WITH THE THREAT OFCOVID-19.

I never experiencedanything like this in my lifeand thatmasks and this visor.

Theyhave hand sanitizer as well Ijust prefer to use my own.MEDICAL EXPERTS SAY THIFAMILY HAS THE RIGHT IDEA.

Themost important thing wedealing with right now isvoting in the pandemic and howcan we do both of thosewithout compromising safety ofpeople or the safety of fairelections.

DR. DANIEL J.MORGAN PROFESSOR OFEPIDEMIOLOGY AND PUBLIC HEALTHAND INFECTIOUS DISEASE WITHTHE UNIVERSITY OF MARYLANDSAYS IN- PERSON VOTING ISRELATIVELY SAFE.

HE SAYSPRACTICING GOOD HYGIENE IS KEYALONG WITH THE 6- FOOTDISTANCE RULEWHEN ENTERING YOUR POLLIPLACE.

The highest risk factoris Is those who are closetogether so within 6 feetgenerally and then it couldspread through the air, oftenin large droplets and thatwhat masks can help with andthatdistance helps with.

BACK ATCAMDEN YARDSEVERYTHING WAS CLEANWERE GLAD THEY COULD EXERCISETHEIR RIGHT SAFELY.

It wentsmoothly as you expected itto.

There was no badbehaviors, nothing, no one hadto ask to move away it was allgood.

It was a goodexperience.

Therenot to come out and vote.AND THE STATE HEALTH DEPT ALSOHAS VOLUNTEERS AT VARIOULOCATIONS HELPING OUT WITHSAFETY.

REMEMBER EARLY INPERSON RUNS UNTIL NOV.

SECOND.POLLS OPEN AT 7AM AND CLOSE AT8PM.

REPORTING LIVE, DAVEDETLING, WMAR 2 NEWS.THIS WAS THE SCENE ON