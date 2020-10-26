Michigan Man's 'Whoops!' Turns Into A $2 Million 'Wow!'

Samir Mazahem purchased a lottery ticket online for a dollar, using family members' birthdays as his numbers.

However, he forgot to save the numbers as his favorites, so he bought a second $1 ticket in the June 9 Mega Millions drawing.

Once I figured out, I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I was a little bummed but didn't think much about it.

Samir Mazahem But according to CNN, the Michigan man's minor error had a major payoff, when he recently logged into the lottery app to find that he had two $1 million prizes pending.

Mazahem's plans for his winnings?

The sensible 56-year-old plans to buy a house...and save the rest.