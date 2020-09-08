Global  
 

KPIX Survey Puts USPS On-Time Mail Delivery To The Test

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 04:37s - Published
KPIX Survey Puts USPS On-Time Mail Delivery To The Test

KPIX Survey Puts USPS On-Time Mail Delivery To The Test

KPIX 5 wanted to know if Bay Area voters can trust the United States Post Office to deliver mail-in ballots on time.

Kenny Choi has the results.


