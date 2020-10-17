Global  
 

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 675 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths

Mississippi State Department of Health reports 675 new COVID-19 cases and 8 new deaths

The Mississippi State Department of Heath reported 675 new COVID-19 cases and eight new deaths today including one in Jackson County and one in George County.

Mississippi state departmen- of health reported- 675 coronavirus cases and 8 new- deaths today, including one in- jackson county and one in georg- county.

- the statewide total stands at - 115 thousand - 763 confirmed- cases - and 3 thousand- 263 deaths.

- hancock county now has 850 case- and now 28 deaths.- harrison county is now at 5,272- total cases and 84 deaths.- jackson county has 4,622 cases,- - - - and 85 deaths.- stone county has 477 cases and- 14 deaths.- george county has 999 total - cases and 18 deaths.- pearl river county stands at- 1,145 total cases and 60 deaths-




