Harrison County EMA watching Zeta

While hurricane season is almost over, there’s Zeta to worry about.

Don’t pack up your hurricane kit just yet!

- news 25 reached out to the- harrison county emergency - management agency to gather - information - regarding zeta preparations.- this year, harrison county ema- has had a lot of close calls, - with a lot of practice they're- actively monitoring - conditions for residents with - zeta.

- - "the key thing.

Don't let your- guard guard - number a tropical storm or a lo- grade hurricane still cause - damages.

Night time - storms are scarier than daytime- storms because you cant see - - - - whats going on.

- harrison county ema has been- preaching the importance of - "being prepared" all hurricane- season and while this storm is- late- in the season you'll still need- to treat it like any other- storm.-