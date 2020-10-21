Is Pennsylvania more divided than polls say?
Trump supporters show Biden that winning Pennsylvania will not be as easy as the polls say.
Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, PennsylvaniaPresident Donald Trump holds a rally in Allentown, in swing statePennsylvania. With eight days to go until voters go to the polls Mr Trump toldsupporters Mr Biden wants to disassemble the US oil..
Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe..
Winning Pennsylvania won't be easy for BidenPolls say Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania but the state was misunderstood by pollsters before the last presidential election.