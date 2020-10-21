Global  
 

Is Pennsylvania more divided than polls say?

Is Pennsylvania more divided than polls say?

Is Pennsylvania more divided than polls say?

Trump supporters show Biden that winning Pennsylvania will not be as easy as the polls say.


The election might hinge on Pennsylvania. Can the polls get the state right?

Polling averages show Joseph R. Biden Jr. with a lead in Pennsylvania, but surveys can’t account...
Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett

Supreme Court's Pennsylvania mail ballot ruling tees up test for Barrett Voting rights advocates expressed cautious optimism after the Supreme Court on Monday left intact...
Trump Rips 'Fake' Fox News Polls Indicating He's Trailing Biden

President Donald Trump called Fox News polls that show he is trailing behind former Vice President...
Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania [Video]

Donald Trump campaigns in Allentown, Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump holds a rally in Allentown, in swing statePennsylvania. With eight days to go until voters go to the polls Mr Trump toldsupporters Mr Biden wants to disassemble the US oil..

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies [Video]

Trailing Biden, Trump ramps up rallies

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump is taking his campaign on the offense, holding a rally in New Hampshire on Sunday despite polls showing the state leaning significantly toward Democratic candidate Joe..

Winning Pennsylvania won't be easy for Biden [Video]

Winning Pennsylvania won't be easy for Biden

Polls say Joe Biden will win Pennsylvania but the state was misunderstood by pollsters before the last presidential election.

