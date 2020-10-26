CDC Warns Of Listeria Outbreak Linked To Deli Meats

Global  
 

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a foodborne outbreak of Listeria has been linked to deli meats.

According to Gizmodo, the CDC says the contaminated meat has hospitalized at least ten people in three states and killed one.

The outbreak is thought to have started sometime this summer, with all known cases having been confirmed between August 6, 2020 and October 3, 2020.

Victims have ranged from ages 40 to 89, with cases in Florida, Massachusetts, and New York.

The CDC cautions anyone in a high-risk category to avoid cold cuts altogether unless they’ve been cooked to a 'steaming hot' 165 degrees Fahrenheit.


