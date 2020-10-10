Cleveland schools profile graduates

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 3 minutes ago

The Cleveland School system launches a new program to see what kind of graduates they want to create.

Starting a new program to help shape the future of their graudates.

The school system says this program has been in the works for over a year.

Its this week's edition of whats right with our schools.

Natural sound: what was your load like yesterday?

Jeff: we are excited about the new program here at cleveland city schools.

Our program is called a portrait of a graduate.

And this is a program that we focus on our students.

And it is a community focus.

It is a vision that we have, not only at our schools but also our community.

We started about a year ago really talking about this; asking families in our community comment, asking our community members, our teachers and our students what does it look like as we graduate students from cleveland high school.

What skills do we want students to have.

And as we began exploring about portrait of a graduate we really want it to look beyond the high school.

Even into our middle school and our elementary levels what a ways to help bring up our students along the way to build these important skills that students are going to need when they graduate.

We really want it to launch portrait of a graduate in a special way.

And focus on five important skills: they are communication they are collaboration.

The skills that we are talking about also like creativity and critical thinking skills and the fifth scale that we talk about with portrait of a graduate is character.

Natural sound: if we stick to the same thing over and over, we are not being great leaders.

Anna: for me i feel like this is really helpful especially in my senior year in high school.

Because right now i am really growing up.

I am deciding where i want to go to school.

What i want to do with my life and who i want to be and i feel like this program is really helping me kinda mold me as a person and prepare me for all of that.

Natural sound: two claps and a ric flair.

One, two... ooooo.

.

That was amazing.

So you thought that after the first one we had to figure out something else.

It didn't work.

Autumn: really the biggest piece for us is about making a promise to our students.

And helps us focus k through 12 elementary schools and middle school and of course cleveland high school helps us to focus all of our work and make a promise to our families.

And that is really important to us as a district.

Jeff: the sky is the limit.

And when they can have the confidence level and the strong scale bass to that they are looking at.

We have high hopes for all of these students.

We see success on the horizon for all of these students.

