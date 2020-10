What you need to know if you make a mistake on your ballot Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:16s - Published 3 minutes ago What you need to know if you make a mistake on your ballot Ohio and Kentucky counties still using paper ballots may have kicked punch cards and their hanging chads to the curb years ago, but the new ACT test-lookalike ballots still aren't completely foolproof either. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend