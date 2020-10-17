Global  
 

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham: Mourinho post-match press conference

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Tottenham manger Jose Mourinho holds a post-match press conference after hisPremier League team beat Burnley 1-0 away.


Premier League: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho says Son Heung-min deserves bumper new deal

 London: Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho said on Friday that expects Son Heung-min to be handed a lucrative new long-term contract "sooner or later" after the South..
WorldNews
Jose Mourinho believes new contract on the horizon for Son Heung-min [Video]

Jose Mourinho believes new contract on the horizon for Son Heung-min

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says a new long-term contract is on thehorizon for star forward Son Heung-min.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published
Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow [Video]

Mourinho promises more from Carlos Vinicius after impressive Tottenham bow

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has promised more to come from striker CarlosVinicius and even floated the prospect of him playing alongside Harry Kane.The Brazilian was handed his debut in the Europa League Group J game againstLASK and made a good impact, creating two goals in a 3-0 win in north London.He set up goals in either half for Lucas Moura and Son Heung-min and wouldhave opened his account had Andres Andrade not turned a Gareth Bale cross intohis own goal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Tottenham Hotspur v LASK: Jose Mourinho eyes third Europa League trophy

 Jose Mourinho says he wants to win a third Europa League title as Tottenham face LASK in their Group J opener.
BBC News

Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Harry Kane sets up Son Heung-min for only goal

 Son Heung-min and Harry Kane link up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claim a fortunate win over Burnley.
BBC News

West Brom & Burnley play out Premier League season's first 0-0

 West Brom and Burnley play out the first goalless draw in the Premier League this season, with both teams still searching for a first win.
BBC News

'We can do something special' - but are Kane and Son the best Premier League partnership ever?

 Tottenham striker Harry Kane says "we can do something special" as his brilliant partnership with Son Heung-min earns a 1-0 win over Burnley.
BBC News

Kane and Son team up to secure win for Spurs once again

 Son Heung-min and Harry Kane link up yet again for the only goal as Tottenham claim a fortunate win over Burnley.
BBC News

Every word Mourinho said on Burnley, change of mentality and Bergwijn injury

Every word Mourinho said on Burnley, change of mentality and Bergwijn injury Here is what Jose Mourinho had to say in his post-match press conference following the Premier League...
Football.london - Published

Tottenham press conference live as Jose Mourinho reflects on Burnley win and Son

Tottenham press conference live as Jose Mourinho reflects on Burnley win and Son Jose Mourinho is now speaking to the media following Tottenham's Premier League clash away at Burnley
Football.london - Published

Gareth Bale makes Premier League return, but West Ham and Michail Antonio enjoy playing at Tottenham

Whatever happens in Tottenham’s clash against West Ham, Gareth Bale is likely to be the main...
talkSPORT - Published


Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers [Video]

Arsenal 0-1 Leicester: Press conference with Brendan Rodgers

Post-match press conference with Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers after hisside's 1-0 Victory against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, for the first timesince 1973. Jamie Vardy came on as a second..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Frank Lampard says Maguire tackle was a "clear penalty" [Video]

Frank Lampard says Maguire tackle was a "clear penalty"

Post-match press conference with Chelsea boss Frank Lampard following the 0-0draw with Manchester United. Lampard reflected on VAR and says Maguire tacklewas a "clear penalty"

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United should have won [Video]

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Man United should have won

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said "if there was to be a winner it should have been uswith those chances" in his post-match press conference following a 0-0 drawwith Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published