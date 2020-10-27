Lexington jail new director 10.26.20 Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 56 seconds ago Lexington jail new director 10.26.20 The Lexington Detention Center has a new director, the first woman to ever hold that position. 0

Today, Mayor Linda Gorton named Lisa Farmer as Lexington Detention Center's new director of community corrections. Farmer began working at the detention center in July 2001. She replaces Steve Haney, who retired from the position. The mayor's office says Farmer will begin serving as interim director immediately and will officially take over on November 23, pending approval by the





