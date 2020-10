Tucson science group finds ice pockets on moon

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 00:56s - Published 3 minutes ago

A science organization based in Tucson has found water on the Moon in a surprising place: in small craters on the bright side of the Moon.

OF THE MOON.

WATER HAS BEENFOUND ON THE POLAR REGIONS OFTHE MOON BEFORE -- BUT IT'STOO RUGGED AND COLD FOR AROVER TO REACH.

THESE NEWPOCKETS OF WATER AND ICE --ARE IN SHADED AREAS OF CRATERS-- ON THE MOON'S LIGHTED SIDE.THAT MEANS IT'S WARM ENOUGHFOR A ROVER TO EXPLORE -- BUTCOOL ENOUGH THAT THE WATERDOESN'T EVAPORATE OFF THEMOON'S HOT SURFACE.

OR, I MEANTHE NEXT BIG STEP WILL BE TOSEND A ROVER OR SOME SORT OF,OR ANY MISSION, MAYBE EVEN ALITTLE BIT TO ACTUALLY SEE ANDEXPLORE WHAT'S IN THESE MICROCOLD TRAPS.

OR, I MEANTHE NEXT BIG STEP WILL BE TOSEND A ROVER OR SOME SORT OF,OR ANY MISSION, MAYBE EVEN ALITTLE BIT TO ACTUALLY SEE ANDEXPLORE WHAT'S IN THESE MICROCOLD TRAPS.

AND THAT'SHOPEFULLY ACTUALLY GONNAHAPPEN OVER THE NEXT FEWYEARS." THE DISCOVERY COULDMAKE IT EASIER FOR SCIENTISTSTO ANALYZE THE WATER FOR CLUESABOUT THE MOON'S ORIGIN -- ANDMAKE IT EASIER TO HARVESTWATER FOR RESOURCES LIKECREATING ROCKET FUEL FOR DEEPSPACE MISSIONS.