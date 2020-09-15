Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Air attack firefighting planes battle California's Blue Ridge fire

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Air attack firefighting planes battle California's Blue Ridge fire

Air attack firefighting planes battle California's Blue Ridge fire

Large firefighting tankers have joined the battle against the Blue Ridge fire near Yorba Linda in California.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

WEB EXTRA: Crews Battle Glass Fire By Air [Video]

WEB EXTRA: Crews Battle Glass Fire By Air

Thousands have been evacuated as fires burn in Northern California. Crews were battling the Glass Fire in Sonoma County by air Monday, trying to slow the flames and save homes and other structures.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:35Published
Crews battle Bobcat wildfire flames by throwing flames for back-burns [Video]

Crews battle Bobcat wildfire flames by throwing flames for back-burns

California firefighters use flamethrowers in the San Gabriel Mountains to back burn terrain in the path of the Bobcat fire.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:30Published
California Passes Bill to Help Ex-Inmates Become Firefighters [Video]

California Passes Bill to Help Ex-Inmates Become Firefighters

On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a bill that will clear the path for former inmates to pursue a firefighting career.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:01Published