Air attack firefighting planes battle California's Blue Ridge fire
Large firefighting tankers have joined the battle against the Blue Ridge fire near Yorba Linda in California.
WEB EXTRA: Crews Battle Glass Fire By AirThousands have been evacuated as fires burn in Northern California. Crews were battling the Glass Fire in Sonoma County by air Monday, trying to slow the flames and save homes and other structures.
Crews battle Bobcat wildfire flames by throwing flames for back-burnsCalifornia firefighters use flamethrowers in the San Gabriel Mountains to back burn terrain in the path of the Bobcat fire.
California Passes Bill to Help Ex-Inmates Become FirefightersOn Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a bill that will clear the path for former inmates to pursue a firefighting career.