Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OC Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 03:08s - Published 3 minutes ago Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OC Two Orange County firefighters were critically injured Monday in a fast-moving wildfire in Santiago Canyon near Irvine as more than 60,000 people were forced to evacuate amid powerful Santa Ana winds. Michele Gile reports. 0

