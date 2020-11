Dionne Warwick Talks Friendship and Longevity Video Credit: The Oprah Winfrey Show - Duration: 00:51s - Published 2 weeks ago Dionne Warwick Talks Friendship and Longevity Dionne Warwick talks about the challenges of navigating the music industry throughout the decades, and the importance of her friendship with fellow legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like