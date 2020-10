Amy Coney Barrett is Donald Trump's third Supreme Court nominee, following Associate Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch.

Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination has been approved by the Senate judiciary committee,...

Members of the progressive "Squad" of House Democrats didn't skip a beat on Monday, calling for...

Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Oct 26, 2020 / 06:08 pm (CNA).- The Senate on Monday voted to confirm...

Half Sour Harris 🥒 RT @AriBerman : Truly astonishing: with Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation 5 of 6 conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by GOP preside… 3 seconds ago

Alvin Ugochukwu blm RT @NewYorker : Liberals and conservatives alike expect Amy Coney Barrett, whom the Senate has confirmed to the Supreme Court, to enable the… 3 seconds ago

Just a Chump RT @MZHemingway : With a 52-48 vote, Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed as associate justice of the United States Supreme Court. 2 seconds ago

Jenni ❤🌈◼ally◼🌈❤Resist✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 RT @joshjame : “Not one Democrat voted to confirm Justice Barrett, making it the first time a Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed witho… 2 seconds ago

Gray Waiter RT @ChuckGrassley : The republican senate has confirmed 220 federal judges nominated by @realDonaldTrump incl 3 Supreme Court justices w 2ni… 2 seconds ago

Cort 🍿 RT @AriBerman : Minutes before Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed Supreme Court rules 5-3 to throw out ballots in Wisconsin that are postmarked… 2 seconds ago

commie elmo RT @voxdotcom : Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed by a slim 52-48 vote. The 48 senators who voted against Barrett represent 13.5 million more… 2 seconds ago

Messyanic RT @DailyCaller : REPORT: Justice Clarence Thomas Will Administer The Oath Of Office To Amy Coney Barrett If She Is Confirmed To The Supreme… 1 second ago