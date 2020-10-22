Watch: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn, Meghnad burnt in Kolkata

To mark the end of Durga Puja, women in Kolkata participated in 'Sindur Khela' ceremony on October 26. The ceremony took place at a Durga Puja pandal. Bengali community immerses the clay idol of the goddess on this day with a heavy heart. Married women play 'Sindur Khela' ahead of Durga visarjan ceremony in Kolkata. 'Sindur Khela' is a Bengali Hindu tradition where women smear each other with vermilion on the last day of Durga Puja.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended commencement of Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal's Kolkata. The event took place via video conferencing on October 22. PM Modi's address on this occasion was telecasted in 294 constituencies following social distancing norms. While addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "We are celebrating Durga Puja in times of COVID-19, all devotees have shown exemplary restrain. The number of people might be less but the grandeur and devotion are the same. The happiness and joy are still boundless. This is the real Bengal." "I urge everyone to ensure 'do gaj ki doori' and wear masks during celebrations at all times," PM added.
Mysuru city illuminated on occasion of 'Dasara' on Oct 26. 'Dasara' is one of the prominent festivals of the region. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the 'Dasara' festival is celebrated with little restrain this year.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
In the view of COVID-19 pandemic, Durga Puja is being celebrated across India with full zest. Women in Kolkata's Salt Lake performed the rituals at pandal of Maa Durga with utmost spiritual fervour on October 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually address people of the state on commencement of Durga Puja today. BJP has made elaborate arrangements across all booths of West Bengal for viewing of PM Modi's greetings to people.
