Watch: Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn, Meghnad burnt in Kolkata

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Effigies of Ravan, Kumbhakarn and Meghnad burnt at Kolkata's Salt Lake as part of Vijayadashami celebrations on October 26.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijayadashami.

The effigies of Ravan burnt in open fields to symbolises the victory of good over evil.


