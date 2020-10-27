Andrew Carpenter's memory preserved by family, Ivy Tech teammates

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 2 days ago

A year after he was killed in a car accident by a man charged with drunk driving, family and teammates remember Ivy Tech baseball player Andrew Carpenter.

Now.

It's been one year since ivy tech baseball player andrew carpenter was killed in a crash involving a man accused of drunk driving.

Fox 55's mallory beard gives us a touching story on how his family and teammates continue to live out his legacy.

Lance hershberger visits his former player often.

Sitting right beside his grave.

Hershberger recalls the first time he saw andrew play back in high school.

Lance hershberger//ivy tech head baseball coach "my assistant and i went and watched him pitch in high school for lakewood park.

He played at blackhawk christian high school in fort wayne.

We went over to see him play when he was a senior in high he says andrew's passing has drawn the ivy tech baseball team closer.

Even new players know his name.

Lance hershberger//ivy tech head baseball coach "at the end of every practice they chant, 'ac11' or 'ac11' forever.

His jersey goes to every game, his glove goes to every game."

One year ago, andrew was in a car with friends getting food before a halloween party when they were hit by an accused drunk driver here on coliseum boulevad.

Close friend taylor moriarity was in the car with andrew.

Taylor moriarity//andrew's close friend "i looked over in the backseat and andrew was unconscious and i felt like my entire world was...like i had no idea what to do.

I felt like my entire world was crumbling."

After unsuccessful attempts to release andrew's seatbelt, taylor says an emergency team rescued him from their car that eventually caught on fire taylor moriarity"it shouldn't take somebody losing their life.

Like to me, andrew lost 50, 60 years of his life.

Andrew's father matt carpenter, remembers the days when he coached andrew as a little boy and when he watched him play at shoaff park in college.matt carpenter//and rew's father "we had lots of hours playing catch and hitting.

The things i miss most are just spending time with him."

But he says andrew is missed as more than a player.

Andrew leaves behind his parents and his younger sister leslie, whom he taught how to drive.

Matt carpenter//andrew's father "actually more than sport is the time we had together."

Lance hershberger//ivy tech head baseball coach hershberger says it's still difficult to wrap his head around losing andrew...the first player he's lost while in season after two decades of coaching.

"you try to make sense of a kid that's 21 leaving the earth so soon..."

Difficult for his teammates too.

Lance hershberger//ivy tech head baseball coach "we're human.

We try to make sense of things with a human mind and a human heart and we don't know god's ways or his plans ?dog barks?...it's okay..."

But he says his teammates will continue chanting his name... ?nats?

Team chanting "ac11" in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard fox 55 news.