'Beetlejuice' Showing At Pop-Up Drive-In Theater At Pittsburgh Zoo
Free tickets are available for a pop-up drive-in movie this week at the Pittsburgh Zoo.
Deborah Brown RT @KDKA: GRAB THE POPCORN 🍿📽️ Free tickets are available for a pop-up drive-in movie theater showing of “Beetlejuice” at the Pittsburgh Zo… 59 minutes ago
KDKA GRAB THE POPCORN 🍿📽️ Free tickets are available for a pop-up drive-in movie theater showing of “Beetlejuice” at the… https://t.co/aHdZfy4I3w 1 hour ago
Verdant Square Network PA ‘Beetlejuice’ Showing At Pop-Up Drive-In Theater At Pittsburgh Zoo https://t.co/7DCE6DPsMc 3 hours ago
Pop-Up Drive-In Theater Coming To Strip District Parking LotA pop-up drive-in movie theater is coming to a parking lot near the new Strip District Terminal development.