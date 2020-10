Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Duration: 00:23s - Published 4 minutes ago

The Florida Department of Health is reporting more than 3,000 new positive COVID-19 cases.

Coronavirus cases in Florida as of October 26th

FINAL PACKAGE.IN ATLANTA, JONATHAN SERRIE,FOX NEWS.NOW LOOKING AT CORONAVIRUS CASESIN FLORIDA.HEALTH OFFICIALS REPORTED MOTHAN 33-HUNDRED NEW CASESTODAY... BRINGING THE STATETOTAL TO MORE THAN 782-THOUSANDCASES.

THIS IS ALONG THE LINESWITH THE AVERAGE DAILY NUMBER OFCASES WE’VE BEEN SEEING OVER THEPAST MONTH.20 NE