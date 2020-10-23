Trump celebrates as Amy Coney Barrett sworn in

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published
President Donald Trump celebrates at the White House as his Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed and sworn in.


Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

Republican-nominated justices now hold a 6-3 advantage on the Supreme Court, three of whom are appointees of President Donald Trump.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:47Published

CBS Evening News, October 26, 2020

 Trump battles for Pennsylvania as Biden leads in crucial state; Georgia sees record early voting as candidates vie for key state
CBS News

Amy Coney Barrett sworn in as Supreme Court justice

 At an outdoor White House ceremony late Monday, Judge Amy Coney Barrett was sworn in by Justice Clarence Thomas after the Senate approved her nomination. She is..
CBS News

Sarah Cooper of Trump lip-syncing fame has her 1st comedy special

 Comedian Sarah Cooper, whose star rose seemingly overnight after she started lip-syncing President Trump quotes, now has her own comedy special. (Oct...
USATODAY.com

In Swearing In Barrett, Trump Defiantly Mimics ‘Superspreader’ Rose Garden Ceremony

 Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed as the next Supreme Court justice only eight days before a presidential election.
NYTimes.com

Amy Coney Barrett takes oath to join Supreme Court

 Amy Coney Barrett is pledging to carry out her duties as a Supreme Court justice "without any fear or favor" toward government or her own beliefs. Barrett spoke..
USATODAY.com

Race to the White House: Under Trump, US no longer leads world on refugee protection

 For decades, America led the world in humanitarian policies by creating a sanctuary for the oppressed, admitting more refugees annually than all other countries..
New Zealand Herald

Trump hitting several key battleground states this week despite second coronavirus outbreak in the White House

 President Trump and Vice President Pence continue making campaign trips despite a second coronavirus outbreak affecting several Pence aides in the White House...
CBS News

Halloween Goes on at White House with a Few Twists

 With a bit of rejiggering, President Donald...
WorldNews

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed for Supreme Court, putting decades of progress on LGBT+ rights at risk

Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed for the Supreme Court. The Senate voted to confirm Barrett’s...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


US Senate panel votes to approve Trump court pick anyway

The Republican-led US Senate Judiciary Committee approved US President Donald Trump's nomination of...
SBS - Published

President Trump improperly picked high court nominee with Nov. 3 election ruling in balance

President Trump improperly picked high court nominee with Nov. 3 election ruling in balance I have just read the Oct. 21 op-ed, “Barrett is ‘an inspirational pick’,” by three women...
WorldNews - Published


Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett Sworn In As Supreme Court Justice

Barrett, 48, is the youngest Justice and the first to have school-aged children. She could potentially serve for decades. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:54Published
Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to US Supreme Court

The Republicans in the US Senate voted 52-48 to approve her one week before the general election.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 02:17Published
Watch again: Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court [Video]

Watch again: Senate Republicans vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the U.S. Supreme Court

Senate Republicans voted 52-48 to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next U.S. Supreme Court justice, giving conservative-nominated justices a 6-3 majority on the nation’s high court.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 19:38Published