Judge Amy Coney Barrett confirmed to the Supreme Court

Senators voted mostly down party lines to confirm Judge Barrett as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice with all but one Republicans voting in favor.

Xxx katie... today's vote in the senate chamber went largely along party lines... with only one republican senator joining democrats in voting against judge barrett's confirmation.

But the decision hundreds of miles away in washington will have lasting impacts on issues facing the united states senate... voting to confirm judge amy coney barrett to the nation's highest court monday night.

Barrett's confirmation... coming thirty?

"* eight days after the death of justice ruth bader ginsburg.

Some minnesotan believe lawmakers should be focusing on mitigating the effects of the pandemic.

"it makes sense that they would try to push her through, i mean, that's their person that they want in that seat.

But i think maybe it was just a little inappropriate given the circumstances of we're still kind of waiting on that second covid stimulus, and i know there's a lot of people who could really use that right now."

Kimt news 3's political analyst rayce hardy says this vote may not sway the opinions of all... but could impact key independent voters just days before the election.

"if there was someone who wasn't quite sure, i think they're likely to be opposed to the situation and possibly not vote for a republican senator running or vote for a republican president given the process."

Hardy goes on to say justice barrett is set to play a key role in upcoming decisions that could have a lasting impact on minnesota's political future... particularly as it relates to the 2020 census.

"minnesota's on the verge of losing a house of rep member, and we'd be down to seven, so then we'd have nine electoral votes.

That, to me, is the most pressing issue while tonight's confirmation does give conservatives a six?

"*three advantage on the court... hardy pointed out it is still possible justices will adjust their approach... he tells me they could recognize an imbalance on the bench... and lean less on their individual thanks anthony.

And at just forty?

"*eight years old... jude barrett is now the youngest