Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook enters cloud gaming with different services than competitors

Facebook has entered the field of cloud-based gaming service and on October 26 introduced cloud games to its existing Facebook Gaming application.

The tech giant's cloud gaming services differs from those offered by competitors Amazon or Google, which both offer standalone cloud gaming services for a fee, The Verge reported.

"We are doing free-to-play games, we're doing games that are latency-tolerant, at least to start," said Jason Rubin, Facebook's vice president of play.

"We're not promising 4K, 60fps, so you pay us $6.99 per month.

We're not trying to get you to buy a piece of hardware, like a controller." According to Rubin, the reason Facebook is exploring the cloud is because it opens up the types of games it can offer.

The company started out in games more than a decade ago with Flash-based hits like FarmVille before moving to HTML5 for its Instant Games platform, but both of those technologies are relatively limited to smaller, simpler experiences.

Facebook's approach to cloud gaming is quite different philosophically from competitors like Google Stadia or Amazon's Luna.

The company isn't hyping up its technology or trying to secure big exclusive games.

Instead, it feels like more of an extension of what Facebook already offers: quick, easy-to-pick-up titles that can fill up some idle moments in your day, The Verge reported.

Similarly, while the focus right now is on free-to-play games, he said, "There may come a day when it makes sense for us to offer a premium game." But the company wanted to start out by making it as easy as possible to play these games.

Free is usually pretty easy.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Social media: Is it really biased against US Republicans?

 Many conservative Americans believe Facebook and Twitter are biased against them, despite denials.
BBC News

Facebook and Twitter face challenges with election misinformation

 CNET senior producer Dan Patterson joined "Red and Blue" for a closer look at Twitter's new initiative to counter election misinformation and how Facebook is..
CBS News

Former Facebook moderators worried for the upcoming US election

 Photo by Michele Doying / The Verge

When Viana Ferguson was a content moderator for Facebook, she came across a post that she immediately recognized..
The Verge

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

The music industry has taken another step toward a legal fight with Twitch

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Amazon received a “blistering” letter last Thursday about copyright infringement and Twitch’s..
The Verge

Stocks fall as coronavirus cases keep rising

 Among the few companies seeing shares go up as Election Day nears: Stay-at-home economy stalwarts Amazon and Zoom
CBS News

Facebook takes its first small steps into the world of cloud gaming

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Facebook is the latest tech giant to get into the world of cloud gaming — but the company’s offering is..
The Verge

Jason Rubin Jason Rubin American video game director


Google Google American technology company

How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program [Video]

How They Blew It: Why Two Major Cities Are Dropping Google's COVID-19 Testing Program

Gizmodo reports San Francisco and Alameda counties in California have stopped using Verily to test for the novel coronavirus. Google's health-centered sister company launched a $55 million pilot COVID-19 testing program earlier this year to set up mobile and stationary test sites. However, Verily’s services weren’t geared towards filling the needs of communities especially vulnerable to the pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:40Published

Google says all Made by Google products now use recycled materials

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Last year, Google pledged that, by 2022, it would include recycled materials in all of its Made By Google..
The Verge

San Francisco and Oakland cut ties with Verily COVID-19 testing program

 A Verily drive-through test clinic in California. | Photo by Santiago Mejia / The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Two California counties are..
The Verge

4K resolution 4K resolution Video size standard

4K TVs from Toshiba and LG are up to $500 off at Amazon and Best Buy

 Prime Day was last week, but some retailers are still putting forth some deals that give Amazon’s event a run for its money — no Prime membership required...
The Verge

HTML5 HTML5 Fifth and current version of hypertext markup language

Related news from verified sources

Facebook takes its first small steps into the world of cloud gaming

Facebook takes its first small steps into the world of cloud gaming Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook is the latest tech giant to get into the world of...
The Verge - Published


Tweets about this

InvestwithHarvy

Harv RT @OphirGottlieb: $FB Facebook Enters the Crowded Cloud Gaming Market https://t.co/EixqHofpPr 2 hours ago

gigazine_en

GIGAZINE Facebook enters the cloud gaming industry, starting with a cautious start with games for smartphones https://t.co/LT8ER4tPwE 2 hours ago

OphirGottlieb

Ophir Gottlieb $FB Facebook Enters the Crowded Cloud Gaming Market https://t.co/EixqHofpPr 4 hours ago

SolbotEnergyRsh

Solbot Energy Rush RT @amdsouza92: Facebook has entered the cloud gaming space with a focus on free to play mobile games - which will be playable on the Faceb… 4 hours ago

amdsouza92

Arun Michael Dsouza Facebook has entered the cloud gaming space with a focus on free to play mobile games - which will be playable on t… https://t.co/qoSq35prOF 5 hours ago

TomPigott8

Tom Pigott Informative deep dive about today's Facebook Gaming announcement by #NewzooHQ Facebook Enters Cloud Gaming: Strate… https://t.co/v7hZEEkKwm 5 hours ago

nonsellcom

NonSell.com Facebook Enters the Crowded Cloud Gaming Market - [US Market News], Source: Motley Fool Market News - https://t.co/ALiN6zIL6G 6 hours ago

Propane_Digital

Propane Marketing | Facebook Gaming Enters the Cloud Gaming Stratosphere https://t.co/pUrSq5TU1v 6 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Facebook Launching Free Cloud Gaming Service [Video]

Facebook Launching Free Cloud Gaming Service

Facebook Launching Free Cloud Gaming Service

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:28Published
Rugby club honours ‘family member’ and coach Matt Ratana [Video]

Rugby club honours ‘family member’ and coach Matt Ratana

A memorial service has been held for Matt Ratana at East Grinstead Rugby Club where he used to help coach. The club’s vice chairman, Matt Marriott, described the police officer as a “mentor,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:46Published
'Animal Crossing' helps put Nintendo on a roll [Video]

'Animal Crossing' helps put Nintendo on a roll

Nintendo says subscriber numbers for its Switch Online service are booming, in large part thanks to the success of family-friendly game 'Animal Crossing'. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published