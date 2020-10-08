WCCO’s Pat Kessler Breaks Down Political Headlines For Oct. 26, 2020
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:20s - Published
2 minutes ago
WCCO’s Pat Kessler Breaks Down Political Headlines For Oct. 26, 2020
Pat Kessler talks about Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Hibbing, Jason Lewis' emergency hernia surgery, and Kamala Harris' message to Minnesota voters.
(3:20)WCCO 4 News At 10 - Oct.
26, 2020
