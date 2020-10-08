Global  
 

WCCO’s Pat Kessler Breaks Down Political Headlines For Oct. 26, 2020

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 03:20s - Published
Pat Kessler talks about Vice President Mike Pence's visit to Hibbing, Jason Lewis' emergency hernia surgery, and Kamala Harris' message to Minnesota voters.

(3:20)WCCO 4 News At 10 - Oct.

26, 2020


