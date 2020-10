An extensive look at the Blue Ridge fire in California Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:03s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 06:03s - Published An extensive look at the Blue Ridge fire in California The Blue Ridge fire in Yorba Linda in Orange County, California has grown to 3,000 acres nad more than 15,000 people have been evacuated as of October 26. 0

