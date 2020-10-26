Barrett confirmed as Supreme Court justice in partisan vote

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 5 minutes ago

Monday’s 52-48 vote was the closest high court confirmation ever to a presidential election, and the first in modern times with no support from the minority party.

The united states supreme court has a new member on its bench.

Associate justice amey comey barrett was sworn in this evening at the white house after her confirmation.

Chynna-- justice barrett is now the youngest person on the bench and she will influence constitutional interpretation for decades.

The senate confirmed her 52 to 48.

Two of those no votes-- were oregon senators.

Nat: "i amy comey barrett do solemnly swear."

Just over a month after the late justice ruth bader ginsburg death... nat: "the nomination of amy comey barrett of indiana to be an associate justice of the supreme court of the united states is confirmed."

The now justice barrett will be one of nine-- presiding in the nations highest court.

Barrett: "it's a privilege to be asked to serve my country in this office, and i stand here tonight truly honored and humbled."

But democrats are still pushing back.

Markley: "you can't spell shameful without sham.

And that's what senate republicans have turned this supreme court nomination process into--a sham."

Oregon's senate delegation also releasing statements about the confirmation.

Senater ron wyden said-- quote ---"this rush job to fill the ginsburg seat has been illegitimate from the beginning, and it was proven to be a sham when judge barrett turned out to be the babe ruth of ducking and dodging simple questions during her nomination hearing."

Senator jeff merkley said-- quote---""the majority of my colleagues voted today to strip away people's health care and freedoms, unleash bigotry and discrimination, and hand out free passes for huge corporations, megapolluters, and election-riggers.

They voted to make sure our government is not, in fact, of, by, and for the people."

Barrett: "it is the job of a senator to pursue her policy preferences.

In fact, it would be a dereliction of duty to put policy goals aside, by contrast it is the job of a judge to resist her policy preferences."

Tonight she gave the constitutional oath.

Tomorrow... she will take the judicial oath at private ceremony in the supreme court.

