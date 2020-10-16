2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Interior Design

The LC 500 Convertible may be based in part on the LC 500 coupe, but it is no mere crop-topped replica.

Considerable driving evaluation and analysis went into crafting unique driving qualities that give the vehicle its own athletic identity to offer impressive performance that remains true to its convertible design.

Enhancing structural rigidity was high on the list of objectives.

Engineers went to work crafting an all-new torsion box at the rear, which, when paired with a new suspension tower brace and V-brace, help provide enhanced rigidity, handling stability and linear responsiveness.

Chassis rigidity is further enhanced with the relocation of various structural braces, which includes additional gusseting at the bottom of both the A and B pillars.

Laser Screw Welding and the use of high-tensile-strength steel through the structure also aids in chassis reinforcement.

Careful attention was given to the LC Convertible’s suspension, which is tuned specifically to complement the subtle changes in weight between the coupe and convertible.

From its dampers and coils, to its bushings and the unique Yamaha Performance damper placed transversely at the rear, the Convertible’s specially-designed components are designed to help ensure comfortable, yet sharp, road-going performance.

A reduction of un-sprung weight in the front suspension improves the overall stroke, and weight is also reduced in the rear with the use of lightweight die-cast aluminum for the construction of the suspension tower brace.