Elderly Woman Dies In San Anselmo House Fire

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:10s - Published
A house fire in San Anselmo turned deadly.

Andrea Nakano reports that neighbors believe the power shutoff may have cost the homeowner her life.


