Elderly Woman Dies In San Anselmo House Fire

Andrea Nakano reports that neighbors believe the power shutoff may have cost the homeowner her life.



Related videos from verified sources South Metro Fire Crews Battle House Fire



Firefighters had to use both water and firefighting foam to extinguish the fire in Centennial. Credit: CBS 4 Denver Duration: 00:18 Published 2 hours ago Fort Pierce family of seven loses everything in house fire, hoping for help from community



As most of us are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving, a Fort Pierce family is trying to figure out not only where their next meals are coming from, but where they’re going to live. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:25 Published 17 hours ago Father And 2 Children Rescued From San Francisco Cliff At Fort Funston



Allen Martin reports on San Francisco Fire crews rescuing a man and his two children after they got stuck on a cliff at Fort Funston (11-24-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 00:18 Published 20 hours ago