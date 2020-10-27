Video Credit: KDRV - Published 2 minutes ago

Former SOU wide receiver is taking the next step to attaining his goal of playing professional football.

Suell hopes The Spring League is a springboard to the pros

The n-b-a has the g-league, m-l-b has an extensive minor league system and even the top soccer leagues in the world have academies for the top young talents.

Th n-f-l has none.

The spring league is looking to become the n-f-l's developmental league, and former s-o-u wide receiver jordan suell is hoping to take adavantage of the opportunity.

Southern oregon university isn't exactly an n-f-l pipeline, but it doesn't mean there's a shortage in talent.

Former all-conference wide receiver jordan suell is a prime example.

He was recently drafted to join the spring league-- a self- described developmental football league.

Jordan believes it could lead to a shot at playing pro football.

Jordan suell says, "i mean, i just got to tell myself, i got to keep going, you know, coming from a small school, nobody's going to give you a helping hand out there.

You gotta do it all for yourself.

And you know, teams are gonna find you no matter where you're at and you just gotta make the plays when the time comes."

Jordan is no stranger to the big play.

He has the fourth-most touchdown receptions of any receiver in s-o-u history.

Boudreaux says, "coming from southern oregon, you have to learn at a fast pace.

So i feel like it was transitioning to the nfl and the spring league will probably be pretty, pretty smooth."

Jordan hopes the spring league is a springboard into the pros.

Suell says, "hopefully by the end of this, uh, nfl or cfl teams gives me a shot and that's all i could ask for.

I'm just happy to have the opportunity to have this shot right now.

" but for former teammate and coach matt boudreaux, it's not a matter of if jordan gets a shot, but when.

Matt boudreaux says, "i feel like jordan's going to be on somebody's team by next year because he's so coachable.

He takes what coaches teach him and he brings it out on the field.

Like if you tell them to run this route at eight yards, he's going to run out eight yards."

While only time will tell if jordan gets his shot at the pros, he's mentally preparing for the first play back on the gridiron after almost a year.

Suell says, "right now i'm not actually that nervous, but, uh, i think, uh, when i first a play or so comes, uh, i might be a little nervous, but after the first play that'll be gone.

" that first play less than 24 hours away.

