Judge Barrett Confirmation wrap

IN THE MAKING, AFTER RUTHBADER GINSBERG'S DEATH INSEPTEMBER,REPUBLICANS WORKED TO FILL HERSEAT WITH CONEY BARRETT,MAKING HER THE THIRD JUSTICEPRESIDENT TRUMP HAS APPOINTEDDURING HIS PRESIDENCY.

TODAY THECONFIRMATIONHEARING AT TIMES BECAME VERYHEATED..BEFORE THE VOTE TODAY SEVERALSENATORS SPOKE IN REGARDS OFTHE PROCESS OF HOW BARRETT HASBEEN CONFIRMED.

MANYDEMOCRATS INCLUDING CHUCKSHUMMER SAID THAT THEPROCESS WAS RUSHED AND SHOULDNOT HAVE TAKEN PLACEDURING A PRESIDENTIAL ELECTIONYEAR.

SHUMMER STATED"THE AMERICAN PEOPLE WILL SUFFERCONSEQUENCESOF JUDGE BARRETTS FAR RIGHT OUTOF MAINSTREAMVIEWS FOR GENERATIONS".DESPITE THEIR OBJECTIONS BARRETTWAS CONFIRMED IN A 52TO 48 VOTE..

HOUSE MAJORITYLEADER MITCH MCCONNELL SAIDTHE REPUBLICANS DID WHAT THEYWERE ALLOWED TO DOSOT:MITCH MCCONNELL/SENATEMAJORITY LEADERNOT A SINGLE SENATE RULE HASBEENBROKEN NOT ONE AND THEY MADEONE FALSE CLAIM THAT A COMMITTEEPROCEDURE WHICH WAS DISMISSEDTHE PROCESS COMPLIES ENTIRELYWITH THECONSTITUTION AND WE DON'T HAVEANY DOUBT IF THE SHOE WAS ON THEOTHERFOOT WE WOULD BE CONFIRMING ANDHAVE NO DOUBT ID THE SHOE WAS ONTHE OTHER FOOT IN 2016 THEYWOULD HAVE DONE THE SAME THING.AND COMING UP TONIGHT AT 11PMWE'LL HAVE REACTION ONTODAYS CONFIRMATION.

