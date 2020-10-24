Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 10:38s - Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 2)

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 3) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 3)

KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:20Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 1) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 26, 2020 (Pt. 1)

KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 05:12Published
Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2020 (Pt. 2) [Video]

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: October 24, 2020 (Pt. 2)

KDKA's Rich Walsh and 93.7 The Fan's Paul Zeise discuss the sports topics of the day.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 09:08Published