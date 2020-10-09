Opening bell: Equity indices open flat



Equity benchmark indices opened flat on Friday with Sensex up by 105 points and Nifty up by 23 points. At 10:05 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 105 points or 0.26 per cent at 39,833 while the Nifty 50 gained by 23 points or 0.20 per cent at 11,730. Among stocks, BPCL rose by 2.28 per cent. Indusind Bank was up by 1.28, Kotak Bank up by 1.18 per cent, HDFC Bank up by 0.95 per cent and ICICI Bank up by 0.88 per cent. However, the stocks trading with a negative bias were UPL, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Nestle India.



Equity benchmark indices witnessed a sharp recovery in the last hour of trading session on October 14 and closed in the green led by a rally in financial and banking scrips. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 169 points or 0.42 per cent higher at 40,795 while the Nifty 50 was up by 37 points or 0.31 per cent at 11,971. Except for Nifty auto, IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty financial service up by 1.7 per cent, private bank by 1.3 per cent and PSU bank by 0.6 per cent. Among stocks, Bajaj Finserv gained by 4.1 per cent to close at Rs 6,108.10 per share and Bajaj Finance by 2.8 per cent at Rs 3,364.50.

Equity benchmark indices were up with a slight positive bias on Monday ahead of crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 10:10 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 219 points or 0.54 per cent at 40,728 while the Nifty 50 gained by 67 points or 0.57 per cent at 11,981. Among stocks, ITC rose by 3.78 per cent. Kotak Bank was up by 1.90 per cent and Infosys by 1.74 per cent. However, the stocks trading with a negative bias were JSW Steel, Tata Motors, GAIL, Tata Steel and Heromotocop. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting through video conferencing on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm. The Minister is also scheduled to address a press conference on economic issues at 12.30 pm today. On October 5, the GST Council at its 42nd meeting had decided to extend the levy of compensation cess beyond the transition period of five years for such period as may be required to meet the revenue gap