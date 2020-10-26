Bigg Boss 14 Day 23: Rahul Vaidya Sparks Nepotism Debate While Nominating Jaan Kumar Sanu

Wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who became the captain on her first day, has taken it upon herself to make the Bigg Boss 14 house cleaner and more disciplined.

Rahul Vaidya, on the other hand, left housemates shocked when he nominated Jaan Kumar Sanu and called him a product of nepotism.

Here’s everything that happened!