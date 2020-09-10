Watch: Payal Ghosh joins RPI; says Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap

Actor, Payal Ghosh has joined Ramdas Athawale’s Republican Party of India.

The actor had recently accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual assault.

Ramdas Athawale has backed the actor and has demanded that Anurag Kashyap should be arrested.

He had also accompanied the actor to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari last month.

Payal Ghosh has now been appointed as the vice president of the women’s wing of the party.

Speaking after her induction into the RPI, Payal Ghosh said that Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap till the probe into her complaint is not over.

