Watch: Payal Ghosh joins RPI; says Bollywood should boycott Anurag Kashyap

Bollywood actor Payal Ghosh joined Republican Party of India (Athawale) on October 26. She was inducted to party in the presence of RPI president Ramdas Athawale. Recently, Ghosh was in news after she accused film maker Anurag Kashyap of sexual harassment.
The actor who accused filmmaker Anurag Kashyap of sexual misconduct met the Chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) in New Delhi. Payal Ghosh said that Rekha Sharma assured her full support of the NCW in her case. “We discussed how the discussion can be sped up. NCW and Rekha ma’am has been by my side since day one. She assured me that they will do whatever needs to be done,” she said. The actor has also requested Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh Y plus security for her protection. Ghosh said, “It is said that they harass women and have a mafia type of an image. Whoever knows the industry from inside, knows this very well. So people are telling me that I have to be very careful.” The 30-year-old actor had filed a sexual assault case against Kashyap. She had accused him of sexual misconduct in 2013. She alleged Kashyap called her to his flat to discuss about casting her in his film. Watch the full video for more.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut hit out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, calling him “petty person”. Kangana, who has been at loggerheads with the Maharashtra government, attacked the CM over the latter’s recent “ganja” comment. "You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage, and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME," the actor tweeted. "You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh,"Kangana added. Earlier on Sunday, Uddhav hit out at Kangana Ranaut over her equating Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). "People who have no means of livelihood in their home come to Mumbai and betray it. Calling Mumbai as PoK is in fact the failure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He had said he would get back PoK into India," Thackeray said. “
Workers of Republican Party of India put up posters of Kangana Ranaut and party president Ramdas Athawale in Vadodara. The posters were put up in view of the upcoming Vadodara Municipal Corporation elections. District party chief said, "Such posters will be put up all over state to show that we support her. Ready for upcoming VMC elections."
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale met Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai. While addressing a press conference, Athawale stated, "Kangana Ranaut said she is not interested in politics but is interested in ensuring unity in society. She said that in her upcoming film she is playing the role of a Dalit and that caste system should be abolished." "She has no intention of joining politics but if she joins BJP or RPI, we'll welcome her," Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment made this statement after meeting with Kangana Ranaut.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has lashed out at the Governors of Maharashtra & West Bengal. Sanjay Raut said that Governors are the political agents of the President as they do political work. Raut further added that it seems only the states of West Bengal and Maharashtra seem to have Governors at present. The attack comes days after Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari taunted CM Uddhav Thackeray over reopening of places of worship in the state. Koshyari had questioned Uddhav’s commitment to Hindutva and questioned whether he too had turned secular. The Chief Minister had given a stinging response saying that his Hindutva did not need validation from the Governor and also added that secularism is a part of the Indian constitution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar has also been at loggerheads with the Mamata Banerjee led state government over the issue of law and order in the state. Many leaders from the ruling Trinamool Congress have accused the Governor of being partisan. Watch the full video for all the details.
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut responded to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s “secular” comment. Raut said the prime minister, President, governor, chief ministers taking oath have to follow secularism. The Shiv Sena leader said the temples in Maharashtra have not been opened in view of public health and safety amid the pandemic. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Governor Koshyari engaged in a war of words over the reopening of temples in the state. The Uddhav-government has not allowed temples to re-open in view of Covid-19. Guv Koshyari asked if the Maharashtra CM had “turned secular”. Responding to his comments, Uddhav asked Koshyari to not question his “Hindutva”. Watch the full video for more details.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan at his residence in Delhi. Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D Raja, BJP MP Pragya Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar paid their last respect to Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. President of Republican Party of India (RPI) Ramdas Athawale, MoS Dr Jitendra Singh and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also paid their tribute to Paswan. The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09. Paswan passed away at the age of 74 on October 08. He recently underwent heart surgery in Delhi. He has served as the Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. His son Chirag Paswan broke the news on his twitter account.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut responded to Bharatiya Janata Party's criticism in a debate over 'Hindutva'. On the occasion of Dussehra, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had slammed ex-ally BJP over Hindutva, asking the party to learn it from RSS. He also said that his father Bal Thackeray's Hindutva didn't involve 'clanging utensils'. BJP's Ram Kadam responded by saying that despite giving a speech from Savarkar Smarak, Thackeray didn't praise the historical figure, possibly because he was afraid of his new allies. Raut said that the Sena has always stood by Savarkar, but BJP must explain why it hasn't conferred Bharat Ratna on him yet.
