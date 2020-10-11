PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. At the event, PM Modi said, "Street vendors have a huge role in UP's economy. UP is number one state to benefit the PM SVANidhi. We got most of the registrations for street vendors from Uttar Pradesh."
Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach. Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and not 'lalten'," she said in the rally. Three-phase Bihar elections will begin from October 28.
A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.
With a view to provide conducive environment for women to breastfeed their children, a feeding room was inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Feeding room was inaugurated inside Vikas Bhawan in Rampur. It was inaugurated by District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Gazal Bhardwaj on October 26. This arrangement has been made to provide suitable atmosphere for women coming to various offices located in the Vikas Bhawan campus to breastfeed their children.
Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on being asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's poll speeches in Bihar. Yadav said, "It is not important for us who comes from which state with what issues. For Bihar elections, only issues like unemployment, poverty, migration etc. related to the state are relevant." he added.
India records lowest 24-hour spike in 3 months with 39, 469 new COVID infections. The COVID tally of the country stands at 79,46,429 cases. With 488 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,19,502. Around 63,842 patients were discharged in last 24 hrs, therefore active cases in the country are 6,25,857. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that 10,44,20,894 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to October 26.
