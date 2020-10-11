Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:49s - Published
PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries

PM Modi interacts with PM SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27.

He interacted with the food vendors through video conferencing.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present during the conferencing.

PM SVANidhi scheme was launched on June 01, 2020 to help poor street vendors, impacted by COVID-19, to resume livelihood activities.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

Huge role of street vendors in UP's economy: PM Modi at SVANidhi Yojana [Video]

Huge role of street vendors in UP's economy: PM Modi at SVANidhi Yojana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's Atmanirbhar Nidhi Yojana (PM SVANidhi) beneficiaries from Uttar Pradesh on October 27. At the event, PM Modi said, "Street vendors have a huge role in UP's economy. UP is number one state to benefit the PM SVANidhi. We got most of the registrations for street vendors from Uttar Pradesh."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:55Published
PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani [Video]

PM Modi providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19, not 'lalten': Smriti Irani

Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani addressed a public rally in Bodh Gaya on October 26. "There was a time in Bihar when leaders made money from fodder and poor slept empty stomach. Now, PM Modi is providing free ration to 9 crores Bihar citizens during COVID-19 pandemic and not 'lalten'," she said in the rally. Three-phase Bihar elections will begin from October 28.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published
Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad [Video]

Seaplane from Maldives arrives in Gujarat's Ahmedabad

A seaplane from Maldives arrived in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on October 26. The seaplane will connect Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad to Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Narmada district. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will take the official inaugural flight on October 31.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh State in India

Baby feeding room inaugurated at govt office in UP's Rampur [Video]

Baby feeding room inaugurated at govt office in UP's Rampur

With a view to provide conducive environment for women to breastfeed their children, a feeding room was inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur. Feeding room was inaugurated inside Vikas Bhawan in Rampur. It was inaugurated by District Magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Gazal Bhardwaj on October 26. This arrangement has been made to provide suitable atmosphere for women coming to various offices located in the Vikas Bhawan campus to breastfeed their children.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:26Published

Yogi Adityanath Yogi Adityanath 22nd and current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India

Issues like unemployment, migration relevant for Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav [Video]

Issues like unemployment, migration relevant for Bihar polls: Tejashwi Yadav

Speaking to media on October 22, ahead of Bihar elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav spoke on being asked about Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's poll speeches in Bihar. Yadav said, "It is not important for us who comes from which state with what issues. For Bihar elections, only issues like unemployment, poverty, migration etc. related to the state are relevant." he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:51Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

El Paso, Texas starts curfew to fight COVID-19 [Video]

El Paso, Texas starts curfew to fight COVID-19

The U.S. border city of El Paso has been put under a two-week long curfew in an attempt to stem a surge in coronavirus infections. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:39Published
India records lowest 24 hour spike in last 3 months, daily death toll below 500 [Video]

India records lowest 24 hour spike in last 3 months, daily death toll below 500

India records lowest 24-hour spike in 3 months with 39, 469 new COVID infections. The COVID tally of the country stands at 79,46,429 cases. With 488 new deaths, death toll mounts to 1,19,502. Around 63,842 patients were discharged in last 24 hrs, therefore active cases in the country are 6,25,857. Indian Council of Medical Research reported that 10,44,20,894 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to October 26.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:31Published

Tweets about this

doctr_pro

Doctr ‘Not an income tax officer but asking...’ PM Modi interacts with SVANidhi scheme beneficiaries - Hindustan Times https://t.co/vHsruLiGog 3 minutes ago

SabGolmaalHai

@SabGolmaalHai🏹 #TeamBaan @RoflGandhi_ 🏹🙏 PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from Uttar Pr... https://t.co/48gtV7PWGp via @YouTube 7 minutes ago

GetNewsd

Newsd PM Modi interacts with SVANidhi beneficiaries from UP https://t.co/qiwqnWfGnf 11 minutes ago

ABhadrappa

Ashok Bhadrappa FROM MY PERSONAL BOT ASSISTANT : Courtesy :the-hindu https://t.co/ajRFqhe6FF 15 minutes ago

dt_next

DT Next Brimming with confidence, Preeti from Agra greeted Prime Minister #NarendraModi for ensuring a loan for her under t… https://t.co/1yA1c3QT9W 21 minutes ago

71Ravindrasingh

रविन्द्र प्रताप सिंह PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from Uttar Pradesh Watch Live https://t.co/6wH5Yj0Zke 27 minutes ago

DevarshiJoshi17

Devarshi Joshi PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/rCNBGZrtw0 via MyNt https://t.co/zzpOuKWaFM 28 minutes ago

AryanKu48767488

Aryan Kumar RT @sanjayjaiswalMP: PM Modi interacts with beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi Scheme from Uttar Pradesh https://t.co/zMxG8DLybA 28 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

G Kishan Reddy visits Nubra Valley, interacts with locals [Video]

G Kishan Reddy visits Nubra Valley, interacts with locals

MoS Home G Kishan Reddy was greeted by locals in Nubra Valley in Leh on October 17. He also interacted with the workers of Border Road Organisation who are relentlessly building infrastructure at an..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:58Published
Nearly 2 crore poor families in villages got 'pucca houses': PM Modi [Video]

Nearly 2 crore poor families in villages got 'pucca houses': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that nearly two crore poor families in the villages have got 'pucca houses' so far. "For decades, crores of families in villages across the country did not have a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published
PM Modi launches physical distribution of Property Cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme [Video]

PM Modi launches physical distribution of Property Cards under 'SVAMITVA' scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched physical distribution of Property Cards under 'SVAMITVA' (Survey of Villages And Mapping With Improvised Technology In Village Areas) scheme through video..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:54Published