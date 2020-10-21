Liverpool seek to maintain strong start to Champions League

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs his team to try to win the ChampionsLeague. Guardiola said: "I will answer your question but I think I answer thisquestion 250 times since the first day I arrived here."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:27Published
Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published