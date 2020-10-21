Global  
 

Liverpool seek to maintain strong start to Champions League

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 06:16s - Published
Liverpool prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Danish team Midjtjylland.


Zidane hopes to turn Barcelona success to Champions win in Moenchengladbach [Video]

Real Madrid prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 07:13Published
Champions League match preview: Marseille v Man City [Video]

Manchester City are set to take on French team Marseille at the StadeVelodrome on October 27. Take a look at the stats here.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:25Published
Guardiola: We will try to win the Champions League [Video]

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola backs his team to try to win the ChampionsLeague. Guardiola said: "I will answer your question but I think I answer thisquestion 250 times since the first day I arrived here."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published
Champions League preview: Liverpool v FC Midtyjylland [Video]

Take a look at the stats ahead of FC Midtyjylland's trip to Anfield for thesecond game of the Champions League group stage.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published

Klopp impressed by Liverpool response to difficult week [Video]

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp praised his side's response to 'not the best week'as they prepare to face FC Midtjylland in the Champions League group stage.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

‘Pickford talk may have led to Digne red’ – Ancelotti on ‘joke’ red card

 Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti believes scrutiny over the injury to Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played a part in Lucas Digne's red card at Southampton.
BBC News

Liverpool return to winning ways in Premier League

 Sports Desk, Oct 24 (efe-epa).- Liverpool came from behind Saturday in a 2-1 win against Sheffield United to go level on points with Premier League leaders..
WorldNews
Klopp: Liverpool on wrong end of VAR in half our games this season [Video]

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes his side have been on the wrong end ofVAR decisions in half their Premier League matches this season. The defendingchampions came from behind to beat Sheffield United 2-1 after going behind toanother contentious ruling. Just seven days after the Reds wrote to thePremier League for an explanation of two referrals by David Coote in theMerseyside derby, the video assistant – this time Andre Marriner – foundhimself in the spotlight again.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:27Published

Own goal gives injury-hit Liverpool win over Ajax

Premier League champions Liverpool are helped by an own goal from Ajax's Nicolas Tagliafico to get...
BBC News - Published

‘Even Leeds and West Ham would beat terrible PSG’ – Manchester United praise for Champions League win stuns Liverpool fan

One Liverpool fan could not believe how much praise Manchester United have been getting for beating...
talkSPORT - Published

Curtis Jones makes Champions League debut for Liverpool against Ajax

Jurgen Klopp has handed a first Champions League start to academy graduate Curtis Jones as Liverpool...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Champions Bayern gear up for Lokomotiv Moscow [Video]

Bayern Munich prepare for their Champions League group stage match against Lokomotiv Moscow.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:08Published
Pep Guardiola praises 'perfect' performance [Video]

Pep Guardiola called Manchester City's 3-1 victory over Porto a "perfectperformance" after his side came from behind to open their Champions LeagueGroup C campaign with three points. City were made to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Liverpool and Man Utd in talks to form new European League [Video]

The idea of a European Super League in football has been floated for decades. But now it seems plans could take off as Liverpool and Manchester United show interest in forming a new European Premier..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:26Published