Growing tribe of Japanese proudly defies tattoo taboo, eyes Olympics boost

Is it a dance? Is it a sport? Breakdancing or breaking is a form of street dance that has its origins in Bronx in New York. Breakers, also called b-boys and b-girls, can move to anything from soul to jazz to hip hop dance music. It’s cool, it’s acrobatic, it’s powerful and soon, it may be a category at the Olympics. But it’s not the first funky event to enter the haloed international sporting competition.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:42Published
The U.S. sprinter and 100 meter world champion Christian Coleman has been banned from competition for two years for breaching anti-doping whereabouts rules. The decision means he will miss next years Olympic Games in Toyko. Adam Reed reports.