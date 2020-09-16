Growing tribe of Japanese proudly defies tattoo taboo, eyes Olympics boost

Breakdancing: What a sport!



Is it a dance? Is it a sport? Breakdancing or breaking is a form of street dance that has its origins in Bronx in New York. Breakers, also called b-boys and b-girls, can move to anything from soul to jazz to hip hop dance music. It’s cool, it’s acrobatic, it’s powerful and soon, it may be a category at the Olympics. But it’s not the first funky event to enter the haloed international sporting competition.

