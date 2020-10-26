Irvine residents evacuate as Silverado Fire continues to grow
Residents in Irvine, California were forced to evacuate on Monday (October 26) because of the Silverado Fire.
An up-close look at the Silverado Canyon FireThe Silverado Canyon Fire in Orange County, California has spread to 7,200 acres as of October 26, and 90,000 residents in Irvine were forced to evacuate.
Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OCTwo Orange County firefighters were critically injured Monday in a fast-moving wildfire in Santiago Canyon near Irvine as more than 60,000 people were forced to evacuate amid powerful Santa Ana winds...
Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, CaliforniaLaura Kondourajian of KCRW captures this intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California on October 26.