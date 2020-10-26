Global  
 

Irvine residents evacuate as Silverado Fire continues to grow

Residents in Irvine, California were forced to evacuate on Monday (October 26) because of the Silverado Fire.


Tweets about this

mahootna2

Real (Not a bot) Robin :) RT @louie_tran: #NEW: (NBC) - Southern California wildfire forces 60,000 Orange County residents to evacuate for safety. The Silverado Fir… 7 hours ago

_sahraaa___

sahra ♡ RT @FOX4: An estimated 90,800 residents in the Irvine area have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fire that sparked… 8 hours ago

FOX4

FOX 4 NEWS An estimated 90,800 residents in the Irvine area have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fir… https://t.co/RFHiwEBV8o 8 hours ago

lgpereira29

Luis Pereira RT @FOX13News: An estimated 60,000 residents in the Irvine area have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fire that sp… 9 hours ago

1technodiva

Auntie van Ghoul 😷👻 RT @KMJNOW: 2 hand crew firefighters are critically injured as they battled 4,000-acre Silverado fire, which prompted some 60,000 Irvine re… 9 hours ago

KMJNOW

KMJNOW 2 hand crew firefighters are critically injured as they battled 4,000-acre Silverado fire, which prompted some 60,0… https://t.co/SHbT3r2bFM 9 hours ago

FOX13News

FOX 13 Tampa Bay An estimated 60,000 residents in the Irvine area have been ordered to evacuate due to the wind-driven Silverado Fir… https://t.co/xiMPOrmD7m 9 hours ago

Evelynkissing10

Evelyn 😎 RT @CarbonMonoxid17: The wind is horrible and not expected to stop until tomorrow afternoon. Just hoping we don't have to evacuate the ho… 10 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

An up-close look at the Silverado Canyon Fire [Video]

An up-close look at the Silverado Canyon Fire

The Silverado Canyon Fire in Orange County, California has spread to 7,200 acres as of October 26, and 90,000 residents in Irvine were forced to evacuate.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published
Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OC [Video]

Silverado Fire Burns 7,000-Plus Acres, Prompts Evacuations In OC

Two Orange County firefighters were critically injured Monday in a fast-moving wildfire in Santiago Canyon near Irvine as more than 60,000 people were forced to evacuate amid powerful Santa Ana winds...

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:08Published
Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California [Video]

Intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California

Laura Kondourajian of KCRW captures this intense footage shows Silverado Fire raging near homes in Irvine, California on October 26.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:12Published